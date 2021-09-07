Go to akshay bajaj's profile
@thecandidstroies
Download free
white ceramic teacup on saucer
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
The Candid Stories Photography-Best Wedding Photographer in Delhi, Block D, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, India
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Staircases
30 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Eye Candy
33 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful
Travel the World
177 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking