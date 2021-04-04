Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
bovin wook
@bovinwook
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
banister
handrail
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Globes and Maps
149 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Abstract Landscape/Nature
108 photos · Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
plant
outdoor
building
Autumn
51 photos · Curated by Daniil Omelchenko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures