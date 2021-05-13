Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Natasha Karmash
@natakarmash
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
earring
decoration
birch
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
Life Images & Photos
rain
birch earring
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
pollen
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
conifer
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light
56 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
I Do
82 photos · Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Conifer
66 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant