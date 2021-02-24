Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hossein Cheraghi
@xhossein
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kashan, Kashan, Iran
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Boroojerdi’s House
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kashan
iran
architecture
building
dome
apse
arched
arch
altar
church
House Images
treditional
history
Historical Photos & Images
interior
Free images
Related collections
––BASKETBALL
33 photos
· Curated by TakeThree Studio
Basketball Images & Pictures
Sports Images
hoop
I'm just a shadow
294 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor