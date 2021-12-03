Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ka Ho Ng
@kahoooo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Central, Hong Kong, 香港
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
central
hong kong
香港
HD Blue Wallpapers
central hong kong
banister
handrail
human
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
railing
Light Backgrounds
traffic light
furniture
chair
asphalt
tarmac
building
road
staircase
Free images
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos · Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Posed & Poised
78 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos · Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture