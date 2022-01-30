Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thembi Johnson
@tastytin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
jalapeno peppers in pickling liquid
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jar
peppers
jalapenos
jalapeno peppers
mason jar
pickling
relish
Food Images & Pictures
plant
pickle
confectionery
sweets
Public domain images
Related collections
The Beaches
497 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock
Road to Nowhere
68 photos · Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Bridges
99 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture