Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sujith Devanagari
@sujithdevanagari
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chikmagalur, Karnataka, India
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
chikmagalur
karnataka
india
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant
vase
pottery
plant
jar
planter
mint
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Abundance
130 photos · Curated by Nicole Gazard
abundance
vegetable
plant
Sulis website extra images
20 photos · Curated by Trudie Thorp
plant
Flower Images
outdoor
herbs
8 photos · Curated by Ariel Lin
herb
plant
vase