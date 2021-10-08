Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bride
wedding photography
nepal
chitwan
nepali bride
clothing
apparel
robe
fashion
gown
People Images & Pictures
human
Wedding Backgrounds
female
wedding gown
accessories
accessory
face
Women Images & Pictures
jewelry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos · Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand
Analytics
48 photos · Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
Long Exposure
534 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor