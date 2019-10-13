Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Priscilla Lim
@mtforeverest
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
housing
architecture
monastery
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
slope
temple
roof
promontory
Brown Backgrounds
worship
shrine
aerial view
Free stock photos
Related collections
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Life Aquatic
502 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers