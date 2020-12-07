Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anastasia Zhenina
@disguise_truth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
Brown Backgrounds
hand
hold
HD Dark Wallpapers
atmosphere
season
Celebration Images
december
HD New Year Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
candy
candies
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
still life
kitchen
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Still Lifes
112 photos
· Curated by Rick Adkins
still life
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Apples Apples Apples
83 photos
· Curated by Kate Harmon
Apple Images & Photos
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Fruit
25 photos
· Curated by Gexiang Wang
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant