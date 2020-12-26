Go to Taisiia Shestopal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
sliced bread with tomato and green leaves on white ceramic plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Foodporn
57 photos · Curated by Imma Biosca
foodporn
Food Images & Pictures
plate
food
24 photos · Curated by Ana Costa
Food Images & Pictures
plant
meal
Food
39 photos · Curated by Geraldyne Valerio
Food Images & Pictures
dish
meal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking