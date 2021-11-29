Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronica White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-H1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A lamb looks at the camera
Related tags
sheep
countryside
agriculture
lamb
england
farming
farm animal
english farm
livestock
farm
uk farm
sunrise
field
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
outdoors
Nature Images
grassland
plant
Grass Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Gourmand
867 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
gourmand
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers