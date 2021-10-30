Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dieter K
@dieter_muenchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Sony, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn-Rose. A last Farewell to Summer.
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Rose Images
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
flowerhead
no people
macro
close focus
colours
landscape orientation
park
beauty of nature
geranium
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Negative Space For Lettering
168 photos
· Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers