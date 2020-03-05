Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Saurav Kundu
@sav_here
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baranti, West Bengal, India
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Baranti Lake
Related tags
west bengal
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
baranti
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
boulders
rubble
promontory
adventure
leisure activities
rock
outdoors
Nature Images
apparel
clothing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Pastel
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers