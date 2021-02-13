Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, Индия
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Indian devi and elepahnt statue
Related tags
kerala
индия
furniture
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
bali
Flower Images
terrace
potter
garden
HD Design Wallpapers
architecture
indian
still
HD Wood Wallpapers
flame
ornamental
shades
equipment
Free stock photos
Related collections
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Wanderlust
147 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Backgrounds / Textures
803 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers