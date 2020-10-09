Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eduardo Soares
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brazil
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel SL3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
garden of colors - HIpoeste - planta confete
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
brazil
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
succulent
jacobaea maritima
cineraria
juicy
hypoestes phyllostachya
hipoeste
Flower Images
planta confete
Flower Images
acanthaceae
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
pollen
bush
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wheels
174 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos · Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal