Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
huang minggui
@ahingciwm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
This picture was taken in my hometown of six plates of water
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD City Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
urban
town
building
aerial view
high rise
downtown
metropolis
panoramic
architecture
neighborhood
Public domain images
Related collections
Negative Space For Lettering
168 photos
· Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban