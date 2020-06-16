Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gita Krishnamurti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
drink
alcohol
mojito
freshh
HD Green Wallpapers
fresh
foodporn
HD Orange Wallpapers
ice
icemojito
HD Red Wallpapers
mansion
Leaf Backgrounds
foodphotography
potted plant
jar
vase
pottery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Background
19,623 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desktop and Tech
284 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
color and form
99 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers