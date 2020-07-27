Go to Ghana Shyam Khadka's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon EOS 650D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The bael leaf

Related collections

Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos · Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fear
45 photos · Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
DEEP BLUE
35 photos · Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking