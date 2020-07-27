Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ghana Shyam Khadka
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 650D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The bael leaf
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
outdoor
holy
bel fruit
Nature Images
clodeup
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
veins
Backgrounds
Related collections
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fear
45 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images