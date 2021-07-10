Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Farhad Ibrahimzade
@ferhadd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Eggplant, tomato garnish with sauce close up
Related tags
lunch
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
aubergine
table
roasted
round
closeup
vegetarian
grill
gourmet
picnic
close up
eggplant
healthy
HD Green Wallpapers
vegan
delicious
cooking
Public domain images
Related collections
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Architecture
159 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Portraits
82 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures