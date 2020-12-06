Go to Dietmar Ludmann's profile
@d13n
Download free
red and gold colored ornaments on green leaves
red and gold colored ornaments on green leaves
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

2. Advent

Related collections

Flowers Contained
1,076 photos · Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking