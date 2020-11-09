Go to Arthur Lambillotte's profile
@artlambi
Download free
white ipad on white table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Brussels, Belgium
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

iPads used by students in school classrooms.

Related collections

CR
237 photos · Curated by Paul Delaney
tutoring
Website Backgrounds
blog
Education
130 photos · Curated by Lynn
education
human
Website Backgrounds
Projekter på website
91 photos · Curated by Fonden Teknologirådet
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking