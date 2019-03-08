Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kristine Tanne
@kristinetanne
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 8, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dry dead poppy head macro
Related tags
plant
dead
dry
old
Brown Backgrounds
poppy
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Flower Images
head
macro
close-up
vertical
HD Wallpapers
HD Android Wallpapers
stem
single
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD iOS Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Botanical
167 photos
· Curated by Hannah Belton
botanical
plant
flora
Flowers
1,819 photos
· Curated by Michelle Petz
Flower Images
plant
petal
Builders
108 photos
· Curated by Creative Ki
builder
human
man