Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jake Nackos
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salt Lake County, UT, USA
Published on
November 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Drone shots of foggy mountains
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
salt lake county
ut
usa
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
glacier
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
Vegan
154 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal