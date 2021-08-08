Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
eartharchive
@eartharchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cathedral Senior Secondary School, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
August 9, 2021
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cars wait in line to pass as the signal turns green
Related tags
lucknow
india
cathedral senior secondary school
mahatma gandhi marg
hazratganj
uttar pradesh
uttarpradesh
architecture
nikon
eartharchive
morning
building
Creative Images
nikonphotography
go
dawn
sunrise
2021
traffic light
telephoto
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Table View
39 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers