Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alyona Bogomolova
@alyonabogomolova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uusikirkko, Leningrad Oblast, Russia
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Water lily
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
uusikirkko
leningrad oblast
russia
Flower Images
warm weather
белый
листья
лилия
флора
HD Green Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
lake
Water Lily Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
цветок
leave
водяная лилия
озеро
кувшинка
лето
Free pictures
Related collections
D_I
102 photos · Curated by Людмила Покровская
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
pencil
351 - Light Bloom
142 photos · Curated by Vee W
Light Backgrounds
bloom
Flower Images
FIlm Nature
88 photos · Curated by Antonella F Bassi
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant