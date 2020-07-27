Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Neihyarie Vélez Villarrubia
@neihya_22
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Avenida Dr Pedro Albizu Campos, Aguadilla, United States
Published
on
July 27, 2020
iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
avenida dr pedro albizu campos
aguadilla
united states
dessert
creme
cream
Food Images & Pictures
furniture
chair
People Images & Pictures
human
icing
Cake Images
accessory
accessories
sunglasses
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Birthday Cake Images
whipped cream
confectionery
Free images
Related collections
Coffee House
190 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
table
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers