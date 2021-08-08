Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
bali
traditional
temple
culture
carving
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
Brown Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
crowd
Free stock photos
Related collections
Whitespace
117 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
whitespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds