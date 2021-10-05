Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas George Wendt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
autumn leaves
leaves
fall leaves
shapes
colorful
HD Autumn Wallpapers
autumn forest
season
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
Free stock photos
Related collections
I'M GLAD TO SEE YOUR BACK
1,022 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
back
People Images & Pictures
human
bright-minimal
749 photos
· Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers