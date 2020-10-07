Go to Dave Goudreau's profile
Available for hire
Download free
man in black and white sweater wearing black cap holding black smartphone
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Hand It Over
87 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking