Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
rug
skin
HD Art Wallpapers
doodle
drawing
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Water Journal
930 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
people
1,046 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Women Are Amazing
48 photos
· Curated by Chance Brown
Women Images & Pictures
human
female