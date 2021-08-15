Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Gruber
@alex_gruber
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
southtyrol
mood
HD Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
minimal
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
wilderness
countryside
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Mountain, The Sea
119 photos · Curated by Vincent Watson
Mountain Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Alpen
671 photos · Curated by Mel Hammer
alpen
outdoor
bavarium
Hills
15 photos · Curated by gUSTAVO
hill
outdoor
peak