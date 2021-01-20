Go to Woldenberg Pérez's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grayscale photo of concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
monastery
housing
building
architecture
dome
steeple
spire
tower
outdoors
Nature Images
tomb
bell tower
Free stock photos

Related collections

Summertime
146 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Prayers and Peace
24 photos · Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking