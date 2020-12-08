Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris J. Davis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Images
Donut Images & Pictures
HD Red Wallpapers
plate
HD Holiday Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
bread
dessert
pastry
icing
Cake Images
cream
creme
Donut Images & Pictures
bagel
Free stock photos
Related collections
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
blooming life
130 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images