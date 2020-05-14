Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
guitar pick on a hand with black background
Related tags
guitar
guitar picks
human
People Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
hand
finger
jewelry
ring
accessory
accessories
Free stock photos
Related collections
Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
177 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock