Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gantas Vaičiulėnas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas tree decoration time!
Related tags
lithuania
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
symbol
star symbol
People Images & Pictures
human
ornament
Creative Commons images
Related collections
winter holidays
133 photos
· Curated by Lena
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas
112 photos
· Curated by Lucas Alvarez
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Holidays
221 photos
· Curated by kamil pekergin
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures