Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Satterfield
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ontario, CA, USA
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ontario
ca
usa
hippie
hippy girl
blonde woman
fashion model
american girl
fashion girl
clothing
apparel
female
People Images & Pictures
human
face
smile
shorts
skirt
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Free images
Related collections
Awe
14 photos
· Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Patterns
41 photos
· Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
View Angle
116 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building