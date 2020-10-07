Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yogendra Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
Tourism Pictures
illustration
national
monument
Landscape Images & Pictures
symbol
silhouette
monuments
independence day
history
delhi
gate
independence
vector
temple
skyline
nation
Free images
Related collections
Sweet Tooth
123 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Autumn / Fall Tones
426 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
The Culturatti
30 photos
· Curated by Brittany Guerriero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers