Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lorena Preda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fundata, România
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Two sheep grazing on the grass in the mountains
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fundata
românia
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
land
HD Snow Wallpapers
nature images
nature green
Nature Backgrounds
Nature Images
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
landscape nature
HD Wallpapers
fleece
wool
horns
animal face
bell
romania
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos · Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
445 photos · Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass
Shops and cafes
31 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images