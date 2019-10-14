Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ronni Kurtz
@ronnikurtz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
pillar
column
parthenon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Clean and Minimal
493 photos
· Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images
Just Say "I Do"
377 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images