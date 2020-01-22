Go to iam_os's profile
@iam_os
green statue on top of building during daytime
Исаакиевский собор, Санкт-Петербург, Россия
Published on Canon EOS 450D
Matthew the Apostle on the roof of Saint Isaac's Cathedral

