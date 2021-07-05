Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ana Lorena
@analore1960
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Puntarenas, Costa Rica
Related tags
iglesia
parque
personas
human
People Images & Pictures
building
House Images
housing
villa
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
plant
Grass Backgrounds
monastery
church
cathedral
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Work and collaboration
56 photos
· Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers