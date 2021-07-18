Go to Андрей Курган's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

leaves
plant
Food Images & Pictures
grain
produce
vegetable
Leaf Backgrounds
seed
Tree Images & Pictures
nut
acorn
oak
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
bonfire
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Chicago
350 photos · Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking