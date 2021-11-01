Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Megan Stallings
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Savannah Botanical Gardens, Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA, USA
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Red poppy from underneath
Related tags
savannah botanical gardens
eisenhower drive
savannah
ga
usa
Flower Images
poppy
nature photography
red flower
underneath
red poppy
plant
blossom
petal
anemone
anther
pollen
Free stock photos
Related collections
Subtle September
51 photos
· Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images