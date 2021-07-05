Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
Desert Images
felucca
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
history
HD Holiday Wallpapers
key of life
mummy
necropolis
nile
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
civilization
culture
lake nasser
lush vegetation
river
sculpture
statue
Free stock photos
Related collections
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake