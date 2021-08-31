Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mario Raj
@chefmariii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bangalore
Food Images & Pictures
beverage
milk
indian
southindian
buttermilk
dairy
coriander
healthy
curd
dessert
yogurt
jar
plant
pottery
vase
drink
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
A Colorful Life
115 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Light-Washed Tones
496 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field