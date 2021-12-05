Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michał Bielejewski
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
fencing
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
frost
Snowflake Images
symbol
Free pictures
Related collections
Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Expressive faces
1,263 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
face
People Images & Pictures
human
Urban Sense
99 photos · Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building