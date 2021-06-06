Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Herry Sutanto
@sutanto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
aloe
Grass Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
conifer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Pastel Tones
87 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Romance
691 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images