Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Pischke
@jrpischke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seven Springs, PA, USA
Published
on
September 1, 2020
DC-S1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
seven springs
pa
usa
goose
Nature Images
canada goose
geese
Summer Images & Pictures
lake
serene
calm
pennsylvania
outdoor
adventure
Mountain Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Follow Me
58 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers