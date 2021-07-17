Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
🇻🇪 Jose G. Ortega Castro 🇲🇽
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
moss
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
53 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
185 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
sky
157 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
outdoor